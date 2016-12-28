NC man sold marijuana to high school students, deputies say

By Published: Updated:
Guns and drugs seized during the arrest. Photo from Onslow County Sheriff's Office.
Guns and drugs seized during the arrest. Photo from Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) — An Onslow County man has been charged with selling marijuana to high school students.

CLICK FOR LARGER SUSPECT IMAGE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR LARGER SUSPECT IMAGE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted an investigation into Michael Wayne Radetski, 41, of Holly Ridge, after receiving anonymous tips that he was selling marijuana near Dixon High School in the Sneads Ferry area.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Radetski’s home on Dixon Estates Road on Dec. 21 and confiscated 160 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash, an AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Radetski was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Manufacture marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Manufacture marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Misdemeanor child abuse/neglect (two counts)
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He was booked into the Onslow County Jail under a $170,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s