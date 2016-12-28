NC school board to sue over law giving superintendent power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s appointed statewide school board plans a lawsuit challenging a new law transferring much of its authority over public schools educating 1.5 million students to the elected superintendent.

State Board of Education Chairman Bill Cobey said Wednesday the lawsuit contends the law passed by the state legislature two weeks ago is unconstitutional.

“The State Board of Education today authorized its attorneys to move forward with a constitutional challenge to the provisions of NC Session Law 2016-126 that attempt to transfer the State Board of Education’s constitutional powers and duties to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Cobey said in a statement.

The new law gives newly elected state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson more control over the state’s education budget, oversight of charter schools and authority to hire senior-level aides. He also will choose who will lead the takeover of some of the state’s lowest-performing schools.

Cobey, most members of the General Assembly and Johnson are all Republicans. But many members of the school board will likely be replaced by Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper, who takes office Sunday.

State Sen. Phil Berger’s office released a statement Wednesday evening regarding the lawsuit:

This law returns to the Superintendent of Public Instruction – who was just elected by 2.3 million voters to lead our state’s public schools – the basic administrative powers granted by the constitution that were stripped away by Democrats for political reasons in 1994, and it is incredibly disappointing that an appointed board would divert tax dollars meant for our students and teachers into a lawsuit that re-litigates a court case they’ve already lost once before. The board should immediately drop this lawsuit, stop fighting to maintain a course that has been rejected by North Carolina voters, and instead start working with the elected Superintendent to improve our public schools.”

House Speaker Tim Moore’s office had no comment for CBS North Carolina.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest sent a statement Thursday morning:

The State Board of Education, the General Assembly, and our incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction want to see a better education for each child in North Carolina. The result of yesterday’s decision to take this dispute to court is to make these relationships unnecessarily adversarial rather than working together to do what is best for North Carolina’s students. I opposed the bringing of a lawsuit and will continue to work to see that this issue is resolved how it should be — through collaboration among those of us with the same goals, rather than by a panel of judges.”