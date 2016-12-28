Pickup truck carrying 5 teens flips in Johnston County; 1 ejected, seriously injured

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A pickup truck with five teens inside crashed and flipped Tuesday night near Clayton, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper said.

The crash happened on Matthews Road near Polenta Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a Ford pickup driven by a Ryan Baker, 16, of Angier, flipped with four other teen boys inside after Baker ran a stop sign, lost control and flipped the truck.

A 15-year-old passenger in the back passenger’s side seat was thrown from the truck. The teen was transported to WakeMed with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

The other four teens were taken to WakeMed for precautionary measures.

The truck was carrying two 16-year-old boys and three 15-year-old boys.

Baker was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, allowing a passenger under 16 to not wear a seat belt, and a license restriction violation.