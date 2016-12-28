Prominent NC businessman under investigation found dead in mansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A prominent North Carolina businessman who was under investigation was found dead in his Charlotte mansion on Wednesday morning, WSOC-TV reported

Richard “Rich” Siskey, 58, who had a birthday on Christmas Eve, was found dead around 8 a.m. from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police told the TV station.

Last week, WSOC reported that the FBI recently presented an order in court to seize Siskey’s 9,000 square foot mansion near South Park Mall.

Siskey was the founder of Siskey Industries, which gives private investments to businesses.

The government wanted to seize Siskey’s property, which includes three houses on about 7.4 acres, because of fraud allegations, WSOC reported.

The homes and property were valued at $3.9 million in 2011, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg tax office website.

Siskey leaves behind a wife and two adult children. He was named Father of the Year in 2008, according to his Facebook profile.

Siskey had resigned from investment fund Siskey Capital, a company official told The Charlotte Observer last week.