Retiring Spring Lake police chief reflects on 30 years in law enforcement

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week the town of Spring Lake will have a new police chief.

Spring Lake’s current police chief, Troy McDuffie, 53, is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement.

McDuffie calls his retirement from law enforcement bittersweet.

McDuffie said he’s always had a passion for protecting others, and although leaving the department will be hard, McDuffie says his purpose has been achieved.

“I think 30 years in law enforcement, it’s a very stressful profession, very demanding, I think 30 years is long enough,” McDuffie said.

McDuffie was hired as Spring Lake’s police chief in 2009.

Prior to his arrival, the agency was stripped of its police power after an SBI investigation found officers planted drugs on suspects, falsified police reports and other misconduct.

Spring Lake native and current Mayor Chris Rey says that under McDuffie’s leadership the town has now regained its authority and public trust.

McDuffie is credited with hiring more officers, implementing police body cameras, a neighborhood improvement team and a reduction in crime.

“I feel good that we have a strong relationship with this community and I could not ask for a better finish,” McDuffie said.

Charles Kimble, the campus police chief for Fayetteville State University, has been hired to serve as Spring Lake’s new police chief.

McDuffie now looks forward to more time with his grandchildren and helping to care for his elderly father.