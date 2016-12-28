Section of Leesville Road in Durham shut down after truck hits power lines

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Leesville Road has been shut down after a tractor-trailer slammed into a power line Wednesday morning, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The section of Leesville Road between U.S. Highway 70 and Doc Nichols Road is currently closed as Duke Energy crews work to repair the power lines that are currently down on the roadway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., authorities said.

Authorities said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route. No timeline for completion of the repairs was given.

No injuries were reported.

Around 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the area are without power, according to the company. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.