Section of Leesville Road in Durham shut down after truck hits power lines

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Leesville Road has been shut down after a tractor-trailer slammed into a power line Wednesday morning, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

A truck took down power lines on Leesville Road in Durham (Durham County Sheriff's Office)
A truck took down power lines on Leesville Road in Durham (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

The section of Leesville Road between U.S. Highway 70 and Doc Nichols Road is currently closed as Duke Energy crews work to repair the power lines that are currently down on the roadway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., authorities said.

Authorities said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route. No timeline for completion of the repairs was given.

No injuries were reported.

Around 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the area are without power, according to the company. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s