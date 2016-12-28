Uncle paralyzed in crossbow incident with nephew in Orange County, officials say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have revealed more details in an Orange County incident involving a crossbow that left a man paralyzed earlier this month.

The incident on Dec. 17 involved a nephew and his uncle at a home in the 500 block of Mace Road in Mebane, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

Days after the incident, deputies did not release the names or which relative was injured.

However, Wednesday officials said that the uncle, Paul Wynn, is paralyzed from the waist down.

Officials also now reveal that Wynn’s nephew, Robert Morris, 24, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Deputies did say that Morris will be detained when he leaves a hospital. Authorities said he was “under observation” at a hospital, but did not provide any more details.