VIDEO: Woman accused of trashing Florida Starbucks

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Leslie McHugh entered a Starbucks Tuesday morning hoping to grab a quick coffee.

As she waited in line, another woman entered the store and immediately started shouting.

“I heard loud shouting behind me. It took me a second to realize no one was joking around, she was legitimately angry,” said McHugh.

McHugh began shielding her 7-year-old daughter from the violent outburst.

“She starts taking her arms, knocking stuff off, people’s possessions off the tables, people’s computers, phones,” she said.

As they get the phone up to call police she starts shoving over displays,” said McHugh.

Employees tried to calm the angry woman, but she wouldn’t listen.

“Lady was yelling about not being given change. She asked if the security cameras were on. They told her yes, and she said, good they know where to find me,” said McHugh.

Employees called 911, but before anyone could arrive, other customers jumped into action.

“Three guys and a lady tackled her, she was going to leave and told them the police knew where to find her and they said, nope, you’re not going anywhere,” said McHugh.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Abigail Rowe, 32, of Riverview, on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing, and possession of marijuana.

Deputies say she had walked into the restaurant and asked for change and the staff explained to her that they do not open the cash register to provide change. When they refused, police say Rowe became angry and started knocking over display tables and turning over tables and chairs.

The staff recognized Rowe from an incident on Dec. 26, when she walked in and asked for change and then started dumping things from a bag onto a table.