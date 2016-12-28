Woman, great-granddaughter who went missing on trip to NC found alive in rural Va.

DEWITT, Va. (WNCN) — A woman and her great-granddaughter, who had gone missing during a trip from New Jersey to southern North Carolina, have been found alive after a property owner in rural Virginia spotted their vehicle, the Virginia State Police said.

The vehicle was parked on private property, more than a mile from the road.

Barbara Briley, 71, of Hamilton Township, N.J., and La’Myra Briley, 5, were still sitting inside, police said.

The area of Dinwiddie County where the two were found is a mix of farmland and woods and is a short drive from two ramps to Interstate 85.

Barbara Briley was flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., for treatment. Her great-granddaughter, was “alert and appeared unharmed, but has been transported from the scene for medical evaluation,” state police said in a news release.

Officials had been looking as far south as Warren County, N.C., for the two and the silver Toyota Rav4 they’d been traveling in.