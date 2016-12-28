Woman, great-granddaughter who went missing on trip to NC found alive in rural Va.

DEWITT, Va. (WNCN) — A woman and her great-granddaughter, who had gone missing during a trip from New Jersey to southern North Carolina, have been found alive after a property owner in rural Virginia spotted their vehicle, the Virginia State Police said.

The vehicle was parked on private property, more than a mile from the road.

Barbara Briley, 71, of Hamilton Township, N.J., and La’Myra Briley, 5, were still sitting inside, police said.

Barbara Briley and 5-year-old LaMyra Briley (Family photo)
The area of Dinwiddie County where the two were found is a mix of farmland and woods and is a short drive from two ramps to Interstate 85.

Barbara Briley was flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., for treatment. Her great-granddaughter, was “alert and appeared unharmed, but has been transported from the scene for medical evaluation,” state police said in a news release.

Officials had been looking as far south as Warren County, N.C., for the two and the silver Toyota Rav4 they’d been traveling in.

