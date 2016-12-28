‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Ellen’ to air early on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina will air ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ early on Friday. The 2016 Hyundai Sun Bowl will be shown Friday afternoon.

‘Ellen’ will be broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., instead of the usual 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

‘Young and the Restless’ will air from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., instead of the usual 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Both shows will be repeats.

‘Ellen’ guests will include actor Channing Tatum and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. On ‘Young and the Restless,’ Genoa City becomes filled with romance, danger and surprises on the day of Victor and Nikki’s wedding.

Coverage of the Sun Bowl will begin at 2 p.m. UNC will face Stanford.