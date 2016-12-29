2 Durham Christmas Eve slayings could be linked, suspect’s mother says

RELATED: Arrest made in 1 of 2 deadly Christmas Eve shootings in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is behind bars without bond in connection to one of two Durham homicides on Christmas Eve.

Hakeem Hubbard, 26, of Durham, made his first appearance court Thursday morning.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide on Rochelle Street in Durham, the second killing on Christmas Eve.

His mother, Mary Hubbard, was in court with him for support.

“I’m a mother. It hurts,” she said. “He doesn’t have a bond. I can’t get to him.”

Mary received a called Wednesday letting her know police were arresting her son. That was the second terrifying call she had received in just a matter of days.

The first was on Christmas Eve, from Hakeem, screaming on the phone.

“I had to grasp myself like, ‘Ok, slow down, what’s going on? Where’s Hakeem?'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Ma, this is Keem.’ He said, ‘He’s gone, and he’s laying here bleeding.'”

Hakeem had just lost his best friend of 12 years, Montez Brandon, in the first Christmas Eve homicide, just hours before the second one, which he’s currently behind bars for.

The locations of the two murders are only a few miles apart.

“I don’t think he did it,” said Mary. “But I don’t know the area that they hang in and you never know.”

Even though her son is in a lot of pain, she’s thankful he’s alive.

“I’m not burying my child,” she said. “I know he’s somewhere where he’s going to be safe, but we have to bury his best friend, so it hurts.”

Durham police have not determined whether the two homicides are related in any way.

Mary Hubbard wants both investigations to be completed as soon as possible.

“Durham caught one person, but there’s still another person out here that’s lingering around with the Montez Brandon murder,” she said. “That don’t still well with me.”

Police have not arrested any suspects in the first Christmas Eve homicide, when Hakeem lost his best friend.

Police are asking anyone with information about that killing to call them.