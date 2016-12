DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first officer-worn body cameras have hit the streets in Durham.

The roll out began Dec. 12, and 11 of the 50 officers in the Durham Police Department’s District 1 are now wearing the cameras. Police officials plan to issue them to the rest of the officers in the east Durham district before moving on to districts 2, 3 and 4.

No timeline for the rest of the roll out was immediately available.