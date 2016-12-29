Judge temporarily blocks legislature’s plan to strip power from Board of Education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge has temporarily prevented the transfer of powers away from the state Board of Education to the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The Republican-majority legislature passed a law transferring the powers during a special session earlier this month, weeks after a Republican candidate was elected Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The state Board of Education on Thursday morning filed a legal challenge arguing the transfer of powers is runs afoul of the state constitution.

Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens issued the order temporarily preventing the provisions from taking effect on Thursday afternoon.

A hearing is expected next week on the board’s request for an injunction against the law.