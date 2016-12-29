Man found fatally shot at Raleigh hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot at a hotel on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Police found the man with apparent gunshot wounds in the common area of the City Studios Inn and Suites when they responded to a report of a man down at about 8 p.m., according to Raleigh police. He was taken to WakeMed, where he was declared dead, police said.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Traffic on Capital Boulevard has not been affected much.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.