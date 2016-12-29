Elderly Wake County man reported missing Wednesday found dead in SUV, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly Wake County man who went missing Wednesday morning has been found dead in his SUV, Raleigh police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Elderly Wake County man reported missing, Silver Alert issued

A Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Charles Elmer Perry on Wednesday morning by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Center for Missing Persons. He had last been seen in the area of 3500 Wood Duck Lane in Wake Forest.

Raleigh police said that Perry was found Wednesday morning in his 2014 Ford Escape. He was declared dead when he was found in the 3100 block of Pine Knoll Drive, about 8 1/2 miles from his last known location.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.