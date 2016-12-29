Nearly $30K worth of property stolen from Wayne County high school, ambulance service

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after nearly $30,000 worth of property was stolen from a high school and an ambulance service business over the holidays.

Two break-ins were reported over the holidays – one at Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville and the other at Johnston Ambulance Service in Goldsboro.

The sheriff’s office reports that 16 Dell desktop computers were stolen from the high school. The value of those computers is approximately $12,800. The thief, or thieves, only stole the computer units and not the monitors or accessories.

Whoever took the computers also painted over nine security cameras at the school, authorities said. The theft is said to have happened some time between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26.

More than $17,000 worth of property was stolen from 28 vehicles at Johnston Ambulance Service on U.S. 70 west. Surveillance cameras did not capture the thefts, authorities said. The break-ins at the business occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Johnston Ambulance Service shut down at the end of August, but there’s still an office in Goldsboro and is the property of the business, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.