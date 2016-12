RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A plane bound for San Francisco was forced to return to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and make an emergency landing Thursday evening, officials said.

Airport officials said United Airlines flight 1700 experienced a land gear issue. United Airlines officials characterized the problem as a mechanical issue.

The plane took off at 6:51 p.m. and had landed by 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.

United said it’s working to accommodate the passengers as quickly as possible.