Residents on SC/NC line prepare for life in new state after border shift

For some families living near the North and South Carolina border, there are only a few days remaining before they find themselves in a different state.

After a battle that lasted several years, state lines were redrawn and approved by both state governors in 2016. The changes to the state line will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

Officials have said about 19 homes will be impacted by the shift. Several families living on the York County and Gaston County line will feel the ripple effects.

“We moved here thinking that we would live here until we die in South Carolina,” said Dee Martin, who currently lives in South Carolina.

Martin and her husband are especially concerned about how the changes will impact healthcare.

Wednesday, Dee Martin had to discharge her husband from home health care visits because the family’s health care provider isn’t licensed in North Carolina, Martin said.

“As of December 31, he will not have a primary health care provider, nobody even to refill his prescriptions, for him this can be life-threatening,” Martin said.

The couple has been married for almost 70 years. Dee Martin said her other half is on oxygen and has a hard time leaving the house.

She doesn’t know how she’s going to find the time to change residency to another state.

“It’s very difficult at times to even leave him, so just taking the time to go to the DMV to do all the things that are necessary to change over from one state to another would be time-consuming,” Martin said.

Martin knows which state she’ll be living in January 1, but others aren’t as fortunate.

“It’s going right down the middle of our house. One side is North Carolina one side is South Carolina,” said Angie Inglewood.

Inglewood said the new line splits her master bedroom. Her kids will soon be sleeping in North Carolina, while other parts of the home are in South Carolina.

Another neighbor showed WBTV two new tax bills for 2017. Marvin Rutan will now pay a bill to the Palmetto State for taxes on his home, and the Tarheel State for taxes on his backyard.

He’s also concerned because homestead exemptions vary between states.

“The people that’s retired are the ones that suffer the most in anything like this,” Rutan said.

Rutan said he isn’t angry, but wishes some decision makers would have listened to feedback from neighbors. He’s worried how the changes will impact other folks on his street like the Martin family.

“I just can’t understand how somebody sitting up in the office can make rules and regulations affecting other people that’s really going to hurt them, why do that?” Rutan asked.

Many have been sympathetic to Dee Martin’s situation, she said. She is waiting to hear if her husband’s case will be an exception.

Martin never expected to be caught in the middle of the border battle. Now a side has been chosen for her, she just doesn’t like the side she’s on.

“It would be easier if I could pack up and move to down the street so I’d still be in South Carolina,” Martin said.

The new changes will begin Jan. 1, 2017.