Sampson County deputies investigate string of home invasions

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County deputies are investigating three home invasions that occurred in the last eight days.

The first incident took place Dec. 21 along Sandhole Road in Clinton.

Four men rushed into a home and walked away with cash and other belongings, deputies said.

On Christmas, robbers struck at a home in the 10,000 block of Garland Highway.

A group of men knocked on the front door and, when someone opened it, barged inside and robbed the family at gun point, stealing cash and valuables, deputies said.

“It was around 11:30,” said Eliud Meza, a neighbor. “She started to scream in Spanish, ‘Help! Help!’”

Two small children were inside the home, and one of the parents was tied up during the robbery, deputies said.

A third home was robbed in the 400 block of Beverly Lane the day after Christmas.

Two men forced their way inside and displayed a gun, then removed money and valuables, deputies said.

One of the homeowners was beaten during the robbery, deputies said.

Deputies said it’s possible the three events are all connected .

As deputies work to capture those responsible, Sampson County Residents are encouraged to lock their doors and also take extra precaution before opening it.

Although there’s no surveillance video from either incident, investigators are currently processing evidence left behind at some of the homes involved, deputies said.