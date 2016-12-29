SC man so drunk he didn’t know he broke his neck, killed 2 teens in crash, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges in connection to a head-on crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

A magistrate denied bond Wednesday for Hollis Brock, 48, of Inman.

Brock is charged with two counts each of felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great injury, and other crimes.

Brock was driving a pickup truck that troopers said crashed head on into a car on Highway 9 at 11:15 p.m. Friday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith were killed in the crash. The 19-year-old teens were from Inman.

Frilot, the driver, died at the scene. Smith was one of the passengers. Troopers say she was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she died on Christmas Eve.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said Brock crossed four lanes and hit the victims’ car head on. Brock walked about 100 yards from the scene, severely drunk, and did not notice that his neck was broken, Barnette said.

Barnette said deputies had to keep Brock from leaving the scene.

A memorial now marks where two teenagers were killed in a wreck last Friday.

Frilot worked at Little Pig’s Bar-B-Q in Boiling Springs, which is about two miles from where the crash happened.

“It was just devastating to us,” said owner Pam Huffling. “She was a great worker – very loyal, very punctual, would do anything we asked her to, just a sweet soul.”

“I never had to worry about anything when she was here,” said manager, Kimberly Strube. “So many times this weekend, I’m like – I gotta text her about something and then it catches — I can’t.”

Brock was wheeled into a courtroom Wednesday, wearing a neck brace.

Melissa Frilot’s family sat behind him, while Kortlynn Smith’s family held her funeral.

“She [Melissa] was driving southbound and was definitely in her lane,” Barnette said. He says Brock was intoxicated and walked about 100 feet away from the scene, not even noticing his own injuries.

“He was given field sobriety tests, could not do them. He was severely drunk. He had a broken neck, and didn’t realize it at the time from intoxication.”

Barnette says Brock had a previous reckless driving charge. But it’s this incident that has a restaurant family missing one of its own and hoping this tragedy is a lesson about drinking and driving.

“Don’t devastate another family’s life,” said Sam Huffling, owner at Little Pig’s Bar-B-Q. The restaurant is having a fundraiser next Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money to help Frilot’s family. A portion of their proceeds and all tips collected will go directly to the family.

If convicted, Brock faces 65 years in prison.