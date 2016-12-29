Warrant: Drugs, guns found in Raleigh home of Granville County deputy who killed wife, self

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant obtained Thursday shows that drugs, guns and U.S. currency were found inside the home of a Granville County deputy who killed his estranged wife and then himself in Fuquay-Varina in November.

Jeremy Pearce, 34, shot and killed his wife Rebecka Pearce, 30, before turning the gun on himself following a domestic dispute inside Rebecka Pearce’s home.

Fuquay-Varina police responded to 1713 McLaurin Lane at 8:43 p.m. on Nov. 11 in response to a breaking and entering call. Officers arriving on scene discovered that the rear door had been forced open and “immediately heard shots fired,” according to a news release from the Fuquay-Varina Police Department.

Police found the Pearce’s bodies inside the home. They also found their daughters, ages 2 and 6, locked in a bedroom, unharmed.

According to the warrant, police seized a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun with a magazine and ammunition, a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber handgun with a magazine and ammunition, three envelopes with U.S. currency totaling $4,120, a black duffel bag with assorted schedule III controlled substances and needles, and a “document with handwriting reading ‘owner of stolen drug money.'” A laptop, handwritten notes, court documents, cellphone and an external hard drive were also recovered.

Before serving as a Granville County deputy, Jeremy Pearce worked in other law enforcement roles.

“He worked at Louisburg College, then Henderson Police Department and then he went to Wake Forest before coming here to the sheriff’s office,” Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins said.

Court records obtained by CBS North Carolina show Pearce went through a probationary period before becoming a Louisburg College campus police officer because he failed to disclose a 2004 arrest for simple worthless check, as well as a 1999 reckless driving to endanger charge.

But in his three years in Granville County, the sheriff says Pearce had no issues.

“He was a good person. He was kind and easy going,” Wilkins said.

Becky Pearce had worked at a Raleigh hair salon for the last 11 years.

“She was just a loving, sweet girl who wanted to make people feel good,” said Jennifer Fincher, who owns Salon Blu.

“The family was having some issues, but I didn’t have a clue it was this bad. They were going through a separation. I never saw it coming,” Wilkins said.

Police said that Becky Pearce did not have a protective order against her husband.

A GoFundMe page was started to help with expenses. It has raised nearly $26,000 so far.