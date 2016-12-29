WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles become internet stars as they wait for eggs to hatch

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) –– People across the country are eagerly watching a livestream feed from Florida with the hope of catching a glimpse of two baby American Bald Eagles hatching from their eggs.

American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15 have been taking turns incubating two eggs in their 6-foot-wide nest located 60-feet up a slash pine tree in the Fort Myers area.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers provides nature lovers with a live look at the nest with its Southwest Florida Eagle Cam which is streamed live on the internet. The real estate company has been providing a live look at the Harriet’s nest for four years now.

The two eggs in Harriet and M15’s nest were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

According to the staff at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, the average incubation period is 35 days, which means the eggs could hatch any day now.

Two to three days before the eggs hatch, Harriet and M15 will be able to hear and feel activity inside the eggs and will watch the eggs closely. When the hatchlings have begun to breathe, they will make soft calls that Harriet and M15 will be able to hear.

You can learn more about Harriet and M15 and see how to identify them by visiting the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website.

WATCH LIVE BELOW