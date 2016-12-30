2 arrested in Raleigh hotel slaying

Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, shown here in earlier booking photographs. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested and charged two people with murder in a Thursday killing at a Raleigh hotel.

The scene Dec. 29. (CBS North Carolina)
Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were taken into custody without incident in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Xavian Jeremiah Graves was found in a stairwell at City Studios Inn and Suites on Capital Boulevard. He had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

