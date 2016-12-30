2 arrested in Raleigh hotel slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested and charged two people with murder in a Thursday killing at a Raleigh hotel.

Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were taken into custody without incident in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Xavian Jeremiah Graves was found in a stairwell at City Studios Inn and Suites on Capital Boulevard. He had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

RELATED: 24-year-old man found fatally shot in Raleigh hotel stairwell

Police said the investigation is continuing.