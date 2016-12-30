Celebration of life to be held today for Hillsborough boy killed by dump truck

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough church will be holding a celebration of life event today for the 5-year-old boy killed by a runaway dump truck Monday afternoon.

Everett Copeland was hit when the vehicle, which was being loaded with dirt, rolled down a hill, hit a light pole and then hit him before crashing into the house at 205 Dogwood Bloom Lane.

The boy was hit while in a driveway of his own home, officials said.

Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Angier, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the death of Everett Copeland on Monday.

“Suarez was determined to be responsible for control of the vehicle,” Hillsborough officials said.

Police said Suarez left the truck, which was on a hill, unattended, without turning off the engine and effectively setting the parking break.

According to an arrest report, Suarez works for Kala Contracting, Inc., which has an Apex address. That company is listed on the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State’s website as being under “revenue suspension” as of July. The company does not appear to have been reinstated. Carrie Ward is listed as the president of the company.

According to the document suspending the company, the company may be operating illegally.

In addition to working for a company with a suspended license, Suarez is also an illegal immigrant, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The event today will take place at 2 p.m. at newhope church in Hillsborough. The church is located at 512 U.S. Highway 70.

A friend of the boy’s parents set up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral expenses. The GoFundMe states that Everett had a twin and a little sister.