Woman killed after slamming into NC trooper’s vehicle on US-1 in Wake County

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old woman was killed after slamming into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle on the side of U.S. Route 1, authorities confirmed.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials said that a trooper was investigating an earlier crash involving an overturned truck on U.S. 1 northbound and Shearon Harris Road when a woman slammed her vehicle into the trooper’s vehicle.

A vehicle in front of the 23-year-old slowed down, which caused the woman to veer to the left where she hit the median and then overcorrected to the right and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle, authorities on scene said.

The woman was killed in the collision.

Authorities did not say whether the trooper was injured or if they were inside or outside of the vehicle when it was hit.

Both crashes are currently under investigation.

Troopers have not released the name of the woman.

U.S. 1 southbound near New Hill Holleman Road was closed as of 12 p.m.