Extra security measures in place for Raleigh’s First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are being tight lipped about the security details for First Night Raleigh.

Officials have told CBS North Carolina there will be dozens of Raleigh and private security officers on Fayetteville Street.

80,000 people are expected to pack downtown Raleigh to ring in the new year.

“You have to be concerned about safety when you get that many people together in one place,” Bonita Brewington, of Raleigh, said.

Brewington said she’s come to First Night Raleigh before, but said she has other plans this year.

She said, “because of what has happened recently, and over the past years, we kind of think twice before we agree to come to these larger events.”

But not Matt Iluzzi. He said, “large crowds really don’t bother me.”

Iluzzi said he will head downtown to watch the acorn drop with his young children.

“My feeling is if something bad is going to happen, I don’t really have a whole lot of control over it,” he said. “I try not to worry about things I can’t control.”

Officials with First Night Raleigh said a lot of pre-planning happened to make sure folks have fun and are safe.

“We have really had plenty of meetings about that since June actually we’ve been working on that security plan. The police have a very detailed plan,” Cameron Laws with Artsplosure said.

Police would not give specifics about their security plan, but said it’s a major component in the planning process.

“Everyone doesn’t want to think about that, but we’re hoping and leaning on them that they can be proactive and protect us,” Brewington told CBS North Carolina.

“We can’t be scared of everything. This is a time for our community to come together and, if nothing else, it shows anyone that would like to be afraid that we’re going to come out and have a really great time,” Laws added.