Fayetteville Police Department releases ‘Mannequin Challenge’ video

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department  posted their version of the “Mannequin Challenge” to their Facebook page Thursday.

The department’s “Running Man Challenge” video has garnered more than six million views on Facebook.

Check out their “Mannequin Challenge” video below:

The department has challenged the Hope Mills Police Department, Spring Lake Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Fayetteville police take part in ‘Running Man Challenge’

RELATED: Raleigh police release ‘Running Man Challenge’ video

RELATED: Durham law enforcement team up to bust a move

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s