Man arrested in connection with late November Durham murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Durham man who was found shot to death in his vehicle on Nov. 28, police said.

Laron Malik McCrae, 20, of Durham, was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder that occurred in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue.

Durham police responded to a call regarding the sound of gunshots just after 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police later identified the victim as Jamond Lee Alston, 22, of Durham.

McCrae has been charged with 13 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, felony conspiracy, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $750,000 bond.