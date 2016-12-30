Moore County trio caught making a drug deal, charged with trafficking opiates

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County trio were caught with Oxycodone in their vehicle following a drug deal made in a Food Lion parking lot, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies found the pills when they made a traffic stop Thursday after witnessing a drug deal made in the parking lot of a Seven Springs Food Lion.

According to authorities, Timothy White, 50, Angilo White, 46, and Annie Morrison, 74, all of 126 Beachwood Lane in Jackson Springs, were arrested and charged after deputies found 119 Oxycodone pills in their vehicle following a search. Deputies also found $724 in cash.

The estimated street value of the pills was approximately $2,380, authorities said.

Timothy White was arrested and charged with trafficking in opiates, conspiring to traffic in opiates, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule II (oxycodone) controlled substance, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and the felony maintaining of a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance. White was placed in the Moore County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.

Angilo White was arrested and charged with trafficking in opiates, conspiring to traffic in opiates, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule II (oxycodone) controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and the felony maintaining of a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance. White was placed into the Moore County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Annie Morrison was arrested and charged with trafficking in opiates, conspiring to traffic in opiates, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule II (oxycodone) controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and the felony maintaining of a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance. Morrison was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.