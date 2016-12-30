Reagan mural defaced with obscenities in Wayne County GOP’s office

CBS North Carolina logoap logo By and Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Police in Goldsboro say someone broke down the door to the Wayne County Republican Party’s office and defaced a wall mural of former President Ronald Reagan.

A Goldsboro police report says the break-in was discovered Thursday.

Police say a door was kicked in at the building housing the Wayne County GOP.

The report says nothing appears to have been stolen, but the vandalism caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

Police Maj. Dwayne Dean says investigators asking nearby businesses whether any surveillance video exists.

The police report shows that “unknown suspects used some sort of pen and drew on the walls of the building making obscene remarks.”

Before the election, someone firebombed a GOP office in Orange County. No one was injured in that October case.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s