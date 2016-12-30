Teen girl dies, 2 others hurt in single-car crash in Wake County

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old Angier girl has been charged in a crash that killed one of two teen passengers in her car on Friday night, authorities say.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Kennebec Road in Wake County, Michael Baker of the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in an email.

UPDATE: Grandfather shares memories of teen granddaughter killed in Wake County crash

The wreck happened when a 2004 Pontiac passenger car driven by Camrelle Kaye Cummings, 17, of Angier was traveling north on Kennebec Road, Baker said.

“The vehicle entered a curve, skidded off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree,” Baker said.

The passenger in the front seat, Macie Tucker, 16, of Fuquay-Varina was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexis Caitlyn Brock, 15, who was in the back seat, along with the driver, Cummings, were taken to Wake Med with non-life threatening injuries, according to Baker.

Cummings was charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.