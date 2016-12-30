Woman charged with kidnapping, statutory rape, Chatham deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman on a number of charges, including kidnapping and statutory rape, in connection with the 2015 disappearance of a juvenile, the county Sheriff’s Office said.

Her fiance had was charged in August in connection with the same case, deputies said.

Carla Jo Bailey, 22, of Burlington, is charged with the following felonies:

one count of first-degree kidnapping

one count of statutory rape

two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

two counts of indecent liberties

one count of obstruction of justice

She also faces faces the following misdemeanor charges:

three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

two counts of resist, obstruct or delay a public officer

All of the charges stem from the same statutory rape case, deputies said.

Her betrothed, Derrick Murphy, 30, is charged with the following felonies:

six counts of statutory rape

two counts of indecent liberties

He also faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Both of their charges stem from crimes against the same victim, deputies said.

The victim in the case was a child younger than 16, who was reported missing in 2015, deputies said.

Deputies said they now believe that Bailey played a role in that disappearance.

“Further investigation revealed that Ms. Bailey also played an active role in the crimes and subsequently withheld key information from deputies during the investigation process,” a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said via email.

The spokeswoman added: “Her acts of deception prolonged the search for the missing victim as well as hindered an active law enforcement investigation, which in turn prolonged the suffering of the victim and the victim’s family.”

The victim was ultimately found and returned safely to family members, officials said.

Bailey is being held under a $250,000 secured bond, deputies said.