Woman shot in face at SC gun range dies, gives life to dying man

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who died after being shot in the face at an Anderson gun range gave an Upstate family an unforgettable gift.

Sarah Bonner, 24, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died early Thursday from a single gunshot wound to the head, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Bonner was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting Monday at Skip J-Range. Deputies are investigating and have not released specific details on what exactly happened, but say investigators have not ruled out an accidental shooting.

Bonner became an organ donor just three months ago. After the accident, Bonner’s mother decided she wanted one of her daughter’s organs to go to a family friend.

Jeff Benson lives near Lake Hartwell, but his younger brother, Tim Benson, went to school with Bonner’s mother in Walterboro. Jeff Benson has been battling liver disease since 2014 and was in the end stages. He was preparing to receive a living donation from his son on Jan. 16. However, his gift of life came a bit sooner.

Early Thursday morning, Bonner’s organ was transported to Atlanta where Benson met it to undergo surgery. Benson’s second chance at life came on his 52nd birthday.

His family says it’s definitely bittersweet.

“When we all get really excited, we’re brought back down to earth in the fact that we know this person that passed which I kind of thought along the lines of ‘what if I didn’t know this person, how would I be feeling about that,’” Tim Benson said. “I don’t know, but I do know these people, and Jeff knows these people, and it brings it even closer to home for us.”

The Benson family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his continued medical expenses.

There is also a GoFundMe for Sarah Bonner to help her family with the medical and funeral expenses.