7 hospitalized after SC logging truck hits 11 cars, slams into building

WSPA logo By Published:
The logging truck on its side, crashed into the building. WSPA photo
The logging truck on its side, crashed into the building. WSPA photo

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A logging truck crashed into a building at Hwy 14 and Chandler Road, according to the Greer Police Department.

The truck was on its side and the cab of the truck was completely inside the building,

Two people were trapped inside the truck after it crashed into Jimmy’s Garage on Thursday, police say.

Seven people were taken to the hospital following the crash.

The owner of Jimmy’s Garage was one of the seven but has since returned home from the hospital. His son says he was banged up but not seriously injured.

Everyone who was taken to the hospital should recover, according to emergency officials.

Mary Deneke says she was with her daughter when the truck crashed into her car and pushed them into the building.

“I feel so lucky. It was so scary,” says Deneke, “I don’t know. We’re lucky to be alive.”

Eleven cars were involved in the accident, police say. Four cars were on the roadway and seven were in the parking lot of Jimmy’s.

Hwy 14 was closed from Pine Street to Country Club Road for nearly 7 hours while the scene was cleared.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s