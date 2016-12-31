700+ pets at NC shelter find ‘forever homes’ in 2016, setting a record

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the first time ever, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina adopted more than 700 pets in a year.

Gina Dunn with the shelter said even before their last adoption event Friday, 725 animals had found their forever homes in 2016. That number surpassed the 688 they adopted in 2015.

Dunn said while they are happy with such high numbers, they still focus on quality adoptions and not quantity.

“It’s wonderful that we have these great high adoption numbers, but the most important thing is to make the right match for the right family,” she said.

The goal heading into 2016 was to reach 700 adoptions for the first time. They were able to do that even with slower than usual holiday adoption numbers with Christmas and New Years both falling on Sundays.

Dunn said they look forward to having a successful 2017.