At least 2 dogs in Sampson County home that caught fire

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two dogs were trapped in a home that caught fire on Saturday evening in Sampson County, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. at a home at 2048 North Salemberg Highway, fire officials with the North Salemburg Fire Department said.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but up to three dogs were inside the home at the time of the fire, according to officials.

Some dogs and cats were saved from the blaze, officials said. There were no injuries, but there is no word on the condition of all the animals.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.