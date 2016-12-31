Girl in critical condition at NC hospital after being hit by vehicle

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WSPA) – A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 70 Friday evening in Buncombe County, according to the Black Mountain Police Department.

The call came in around 7:26 p.m., according to the police report.

The child reportedly ran into traffic and was hit by a westbound vehicle. She was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville by EMS and is listed in stable condition but critical.

The names of the driver and victim will not be released by law enforcement.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the crash upon the initial investigation, according to Black Mountain Police.