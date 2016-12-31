‘Highly intoxicated’ NC dad and son stab each other in 15th call to home in 2016, police say

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County father and son each stabbed the other during a fight on Friday afternoon, Scotland Neck police said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at 1106 Chestnut Street, a home where police responded 14 times earlier this year for disturbances and other related calls, said Scotland Neck Police Capt. Tommy Parker.

Police were notified about the most recent incident when “a family member placed a frantic call to 911 reporting the stabbing,” Parker said in an email.

Police say that the father, Lonnie Alston, 62, stabbed his son during a fight while both were “highly intoxicated.” The son, Lontrell Alston, 28, then stabbed his dad, police said.

When police arrived, they were able to detain Lontrell Alston after “a brief struggle,” Parker said.

Lonnie Alston suffered a stab wound to the chest and was rushed to OCH Hospital in Scotland Neck. He was then flown by East Care to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Lontrell Alston suffered a stab wound to the stomach. He was transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, where he was treated and released.

Police said that both men were charged in the incident.

Lonnie Alston, who is still in serious condition at Vidant Medical Center, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Lontrell Alston was charged with resisting an officer and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Halifax County jail under a $5,000 secured bond.