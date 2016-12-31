Large crowd already gathered at First Night in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just hours are left in 2016 and New Year’s Eve festivities are already well underway in downtown Raleigh.

This is the 25th anniversary of Raleigh’s First Night celebration – and the event has grown over the years.

Recent crowds are often three times as large as the original one back on December 31, 1991.

That’s when the giant acorn made its debut, and people are eager for it to drop tonight at midnight.

The “People’s Procession” just started within the past couple of minutes — it’s a big parade that anyone can join.

Many downtown streets are blocked off and there’s some extra security at many of the closures.

Police have big SUVs and trash trucks blocking a several intersections.

People CBS North Carolina talked to are all in high spirits, putting 2016 behind them and looking ahead to next year.

“It’s been a long year, man, I feel like it’s been dragging on, and I’m ready for it to end, and I’m ready to start out 2017 strong,” said David Patton.

“New relationships, moving forward with those, new adventures with these guys, soccer, camping, we’ve got a lot planned,” said mom Esther Bair.

Midnight’s a little late for many children and their families, but organizers don’t want them to miss out on the acorn drop or fireworks, so there’s an early countdown coming up at 7 p.m.