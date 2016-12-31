Man accused of killing NC woman captured in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police Friday evening arrested the man accused of killing a Charlotte woman and then putting her body in the trunk of a car in Myrtle Beach.

Humberto Alvarez Mendoza, 44, was arrested Friday in Myrtle Beach on charges of being a fugitive from the state of North Carolina. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant earlier this week for the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos.

Hantzopoulos was reported by her husband missing Dec. 17 when she didn’t return home. Authorities found Hantzopoulos’ body after they found her Toyota Avalon at a popular shopping center In Charlotte on Tuesday.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg police, Mendoza asked his roommate to help him load an object into a vehicle that was covered in a white sheet.

The search warrant states that Mendoza told his roommate he hit a deer. The roommate told officers he had been deer hunting before, and he believed the object was heavy and not shaped like a deer.

Police documents say the roommate reported seeing a possible blood stain on the carpet of Mendoza’s bedroom in Pineville.

According to the arrest report, officers were conducting a search warrant at 510 28th Ave. N Friday evening when they located Mendoza in the back bedroom of the apartment.Once officers confirmed he was wanted in Mecklenburg County, NC he was taken to the Myrtle Beach detention center.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department, Mendoza had a bond hearing Saturday morning and was denied bond.

