NC dad of 4 killed in hit-and-run crash; man charged

Wilmington police say a suspect involved in a fatal-and-run turned himself in Friday.

Hernan Flores-Contreras, 57, was charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and failure to maintain lane control.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Flores-Contreras was placed under a $50,000 unsecured bond. The vehicle was also recovered.

Police say Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, of Wilmington, was found lying on the ground near Hops Supply Co. around 7:15 a.m.

“There’s a man laying in the grass, right next to the sign – he’s sprawled out,” someone told dispatchers when they called 9-1-1.

“His hands are tore up too, he might have gotten hit by a car,” someone else described to 9-1-1 operators.

Roydes’ family tells us Roydes was a father of four.

“The scene didn’t look good, there weren’t any cars or anything,” Anita Shepard said. She works across the street. “There was just a body that appeared to be under a sign.”

Everett Fryberg passed the accident on his way to work.

“Somebody should have looked to see where they were going, it’s unfortunate more than anything,” Fryberg said.

After the crash police searched for a white work van without a ladder rack that may have been involved in the hit-and-run. The van was believed to be traveling eastbound on Oleander Drive around 6:45 a.m. and may have sustained right front-end damage.

Roydes survived a deadly home invasion in Ogden back on May 4, 2015 where he was shot in the elbow.

Deputies responding to the scene found Yancey Edwards, 32, dead inside the home, located in the 400 block of Point View Court.

One man pleaded guilty in connection to the fatal shooting, and two others await trial.

