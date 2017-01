RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a road rage shooting that injured a person early Sunday.

Police say a motorist fired a shot into another car in the inbound lanes in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard, which is near Adventure Landing.

Police rushed to the scene around 2:45 a.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident appears to be a case of road rage, but no other details were available.