1 shot, 2 stabbed during NC argument over New Year’s fireworks

Photo of the scene by Ron Lee/WBTV
Photo of the scene by Ron Lee/WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — An argument over fireworks in south Charlotte ended with a shooting and stabbing early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Archdale Drive.

Police said a group of people were shooting off fireworks in the parking lot in front of an apartment complex.

Someone was not happy about the fireworks and pulled out a knife and stabbed two people. One other person was shot.

No word on if anyone is in custody.

According to officials, the three victims suffered minor injuries.

