12 charged in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

WBTW logo By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested twelve people Friday evening in connection with prostitution.

12-charged-mugshots
CLICK TO VIEW ALL 12 MUGSHOTS

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Booking website, the arrests were made on Yaupon Drive.

Pamela Hoffman, 45, and Chelsea Colangelo-tola, 24, were charged with loitering for the purposes of prostitution.

Michael Williams, 43, Williams Riley, 33, Devon Williams, 30, Charles Newsom, 76, Thomas Mcconnell, 85, Gary Jordan, 38,  Ernie Karner, 76, Paulino Gomez, 31, Makhmud Dusmatov, 31, and Mark Robbins, 68, each face a prostitution charge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s