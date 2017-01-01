‘Armed and dangerous’ pair sought after NC brothers murdered, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Asheboro Police are looking for two men they consider armed and dangerous.

According to a release, brothers Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae were found shot to death on the 1000 block on Shana Lane early Sunday morning.

There was also a woman with them who was shot, but has non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that Rodney Jontae Patterson and Curtis E. Little murdered the brothers. Both suspects are at large at the moment.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Det. Lorie Johnson at 336-626-1300, extension 312.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rodney Patterson or Curtis Little should call 911.

