Dr. Campbell: Healthy New Year’s resolutions for 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is 2016 right now, but 2017 is just around the corner and many of us are in the process of making New Years resolutions.

Believe it or not, only around eight percent of us are able to keep resolutions long-term. Here are some tips to making healthy resolutions that you can stick with…

Why are resolutions so difficult to stick to?

First of all, we often set unrealistic goals. We take on too much too fast. It is not reasonable to want to get into marathon shape and lose 50 pounds if you are not even going to the gym yet. In addition, our resolutions are often too focused on outcomes—for example, focus on the process of becoming a marathon runner, not the end result of being a marathon runner. Change is hard and it takes a great deal of self control.

What are some of the best health related resolutions that we can make?

Get more sleep

Move more and sit less—Exercise three days a week with a goal of 150 minutes a week

Stop smoking (or never start). This includes e-cigarettes

Lose weight—work to move towards a healthy body weight

What are some tips for sticking with resolutions?

One of the best ways to keep a resolution is to write them down and display them in a prominent location. Additionally, make sure to find a support person or group that will help you stay on track and hold you accountable. Reward yourself for achieving your goals and then give yourself a break when you fall short. It is important to set small achievable goals and then, once achieved, set new ones. In addition, make sure your goals are something you really want—it will inspire you to work harder for it. Limit your list to two or three things that you can focus on.

To get in touch with Dr. Campbell, you can head to his website, Facebook page or message him on Twitter.