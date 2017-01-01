Fire vehicle wrecks while responding to serious crash in Person County

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
The crash scene at N.C. Highway 57 and Ceffo Concord Road. Photo supplied to WNCN.
The crash scene at N.C. Highway 57 and Ceffo Concord Road. Photo supplied to WNCN.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire vehicle overturned while responding to a crash that seriously injured two people in Person County on Sunday evening.

The original crash happened around 8 p.m. and  involved two vehicles at N.C. Highway 57 and Ceffo Concord Road, officials said.

While a Ceffo Volunteer Fire Department apparatus was on the way to the first crash, it was involved in a wreck on McGhees Mill Road around 8:15 p.m.

A  firefighter involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the original crash to help the two victims, but was unable to fly because of bad weather.

There was no word on the condition of the victims in the first crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s