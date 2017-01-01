Fire vehicle wrecks while responding to serious crash in Person County

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire vehicle overturned while responding to a crash that seriously injured two people in Person County on Sunday evening.

The original crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles at N.C. Highway 57 and Ceffo Concord Road, officials said.

While a Ceffo Volunteer Fire Department apparatus was on the way to the first crash, it was involved in a wreck on McGhees Mill Road around 8:15 p.m.

A firefighter involved in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the original crash to help the two victims, but was unable to fly because of bad weather.

There was no word on the condition of the victims in the first crash.