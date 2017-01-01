Man shot in attempted robbery just as he arrives home in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot just as he arrived at his home and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the driveway on Saturday night in Durham County, officials say.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Lowell Road at Lowell Valley Road, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that a man was shot during an attempted robbery at his home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition was not known.

Saturday night, deputies were searching for the suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Citizens can submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.

