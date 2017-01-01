One dead, another injured in Moore County crash

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died at the scene and a second person was seriously injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Moore County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 690 at the Moore County and Cumberland County line, The Aberdeen Times reported.

A Honda Accord passenger car ran off of the road hitting a tree.

The victims were initially pinned in the car until they could be removed by emergency workers.

A helicopter from Fort Bragg landed on NC 690 to pick up the injured woman and take her to a hospital.

NC 690 was blocked in both directions for an extended time period while the accident scene was being investigated.

The identification of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

Responding to this accident were units with Crains Creek Fire Department, Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, NC State Highway Patrol, and Fort Bragg Military Police.

The crash is under investigation.