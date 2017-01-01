Several people stabbed at NC strip club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Several people were stabbed at a Greensboro club early New Years morning, according to police.

According to the police report, they were stabbed at the Platinum Cabaret, a strip club on the 4000 block of Mary Street.

WFMY tried calling the business several times, but nobody would answer and there is no voicemail set-up.

The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, and one person has life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and have not released a reason or suspect information at this time.